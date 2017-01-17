NYC weather: Rainy Tuesday makes way for warmer week

Break out the umbrellas and raincoats — we’re in for a soaker Tuesday.

The National Weather Service says up to an inch of rain will fall on the city, primarily in the afternoon.

Although highs could reach 44 degrees, there is a chance there could be some snow north of the city, according to a NWS spokesman.

Rain will continue into Wednesday morning before clearing out for the rest of the day with a high temperature of 48 degrees. Temperatures are expected to reach unseasonable highs of 50 degrees Thursday.