NYC weather: Record high temperatures recorded in Central Park

It may be October, but you wouldn’t believe it, looking at the thermometer.

The National Weather Service said New York City experienced a record high of 85 degrees in Central Park on Wednesday. The previous record, set in 1928, was 82 degrees.

“The normal [temperature] is about 63, 64, so right now we’re about 20 degrees above the normal high,” meteorologist Carlie Buccola said. “It’s a nice little October treat.”

A high pressure system off the southeast coast was causing the hotter weather, but it won’t be here for long.

Temperatures will drop down to more seasonable levels later in the week, according to the NWS, though with forecasts calling for highs in the lower 70s on Thursday and Friday, it will still be a bit warmer than usual.