NYC weather: Spring is on its way!

Alison Fox
March 8, 2015
Spring has sprung… sort of.

Spring has sprung (sort of) in the city as temperatures continue to warm up, thawing our frozen hearts for this cold but awesome city.

Monday afternoon will hit a high near 54 (!) and should melt some more of the ice piles that line each curb. It will drop to around 36 at night – warmer than some very recent days, according to the National Weather Service.

But with the melting of the dirty snow comes spring showers and Tuesday is no different. There’s a 50% chance of rain after noon on Tuesday and into the evening.
There will be a high of around 46 degrees during the day, dropping to about 43 at night.

The sun peeks back out on Wednesday with a high near 55 degrees. Thursday should remain sunny with a high near 46.
 

