Enjoy the fall weather in the early part of this week — winter is coming.

The National Weather Service is predicting an unseasonably warm Tuesday that will lead into a cold, and possibly snowy, weekend. Temperatures will soar to the high 50s on Tuesday, which is about 10 degrees higher than the average for this time of the year, according to NWS meteorologist Faye Morrone.

“If a couple places saw 60, that wouldn’t be a surprise,” Morrone said.

A downpour of rain starting Tuesday afternoon and lasting into Wednesday will complement the warmer temperatures. High temperatures will be around 50 degrees Wednesday, followed by the mid 40s on Thursday and then 40 on Friday, according to Morrone.

The NWS is watching another storm system that will arrive on Friday and could last the entire weekend. As of Monday evening, the forecast showed a mix of snow and rain hitting the city during the three-day period, but it was too early to say if there would be any accumulation.

“These things can be tricky with what the temperatures are and what precipitation develops,” Morrone said.