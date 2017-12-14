New Yorkers woke up to a layer of snow Thursday morning, and the wintery weather is expected to last through the morning commute, the National Weather Service said.

Snow is expected to fall mainly before 9 a.m., meteorologist Jay Engle said.

"We're looking at around an inch of snow," he said.

It will be cloudy in the late morning and then gradually become clear, Engle said. The afternoon is expected to be mostly sunny.

The high temperature on Thursday is 35 degrees, the NWS said. It will be slightly colder Friday, with a high of 33 degrees, but no precipitation is expected on Friday.