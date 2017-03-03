NYC weather: Snow, chilly temperatures in the forecast, NWS says

A chance for flurries was expected to last through Friday evening, the NWS said.

It appears Mother Nature has returned from her vacation to remind us that it’s still winter in New York City.

Scattered snow showers were in the forecast for the five boroughs on Friday, though the National Weather Service said the threat of anything major happening in the way of accumulation was over.

And while New Yorkers have enjoyed above-average temperatures in recent weeks, the high in Manhattan at the end of the work week was only 39 degrees, the NWS said.

As a precaution, the Department of Sanitation had issued a snow alert on Thursday, indicating that it would prepare for possible snow by loading salt spreaders, attaching plows and preparing tire chains.

The rest of the weekend is expected to remain chilly, but sunny, with highs in the mid-30s, the NWS said.