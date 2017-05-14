NYC weather: Temperatures to rise close to 90 degrees this week, NWS says

Spring is looking a lot like summer.

A chilly start to the week will rise to the mid-80s by Thursday, according to the National Weather Service.

“It will feel a bit more like summer,” said NWS meteorologist Carlie Buccola.

Monday will be windy with a high of 66 degrees, followed by a jump to 76 degrees on Tuesday.

But then things start heating up with a high of 81 degrees on Wednesday, and a high of 87 on Thursday. Temperatures will remain in the 80s on Friday, according to the NWS.