Thunderstorms, heavy rain forecast for July 15

Hot, muggy, thunderstorms? Welcome to NYC in July.

New Yorkers can expect thunderstorms and heavy rain on Wednesday, with high temperatures in the low 80s, according to the National Weather Service.

There is a chance of thunderstorms and showers this morning, but the showers and thunderstorms are expected to hit between 11 am and 5 pm, said National Weather Service meteorologist Jay Engle. Up to half an inch of rain is possible.

The skies will clear after 8 p.m., and it will become mostly sunny on Thursday.