NYC weather: Warmer temperatures, chance of precipitation this week, meteorologist says

The thermometer is expected to stay higher than the weekend’s lows.

The weekend was wicked cold, but the temps ahead this week should be warmer, predicts National Weather Service meteorologist Brian Ciemnecki.

“There’s a chance of precipitation throughout the week, but the big thing is we’ll be at or above normal temperatures all week,” Ciemnecki said.

Monday was dry, with a mix of sun and clouds, and the mercury spanned the 40s.

Tuesday, though overcast, will be toastier, with a high of 60 degrees and a low of 47, though the 30% chance of rain during the day increases to 60% by nightfall.

Wednesday has a 30% chance of showers, with the day brightening to sunshine later on, and temperature should range from a high of 60 to a low of 36 Wednesday night.

Thursday the mercury recedes a bit, with the high expected to drop to 46 degrees and a low of 33, with rain and snow a possibility beginning Wednesday night into Thursday.

Wait a minute — snow? “You can get snow at 40 degrees. The atmosphere is vertical: If you have colder air aloft, you can get snowflakes,” Ciemnecki explained. Occasional wind gusts of 20 mph could occur, but most will be between 10 and 15 mph.

Friday should be similar to Thursday, with temps ranging from 36 to 46 degrees, and a chance of rain or snow in the afternoon. As of now, the weekend is “unsettled,” with a chance of additional precipitation, Ciemnecki said, advising New Yorkers to “keep your eye on the forecast!”