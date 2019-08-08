Another round of thunderstorms threatens to snarl the evening commute Thursday, but there will be a rainbow after the rain: a beautiful weekend.

A cold front is headed this way, which is expected to bring scattered thunderstorms to the New York City area Thursday evening, according to the National Weather Service. The chance for storms will stick around through about 11 p.m.

After several days of storms, New Yorkers will be rewarded for their trouble. The NWS predicts mostly sunny skies and temperatures in the low to mid-80s Friday through Tuesday.

The next chance of rain will be Tuesday night into Wednesday, according to the NWS.