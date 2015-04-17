A gloriously sun-soaked weekend is headed for NYC

Don’t let a gray Friday get you down, New Yorkers: we had a pleasant chat with the National Weather Service and found out there’s plenty of sunshine to look forward to this weekend.

A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms will drop off by 8 p.m. Friday night, gradually clearing and dropping to 58 degrees.

That will make way for a sunny Saturday, with a high of– wait for it– 75 degrees!

It could get a bit windy in the afternoon, with gusts of wind as high as 30 mph. Saturday night will be mostly clear with a low of 47 degrees.

Sunday will be sunny as well, but cooler, with a high of 59 degrees. We shouldn’t see rain again until Monday, the NWS says, so enjoy it while you can.

How to make the most of it, you ask? Check out our top picks for fun things to do this weekend and what’s going on at the Tribeca Film Festival, check something off our spring bucket list or get a head start on the 25 cool things you need to do in NYC this summer. You’ll find it all at amny.com/lifestyle, and on the amNewYork app.