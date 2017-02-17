NYC weather: Weekend warm up on the way

Saturday and Sunday are predicted to be sunny with a high of 56 degrees, the NWS said.

This weekend’s weather forecast looks more like May than February, though it’s doubtful you’ll hear many complaints from New Yorkers about it.

After several days of temperatures in the 30s and 40s this week, Saturday is expected to be warm and sunny, with a predicted high of 56 degrees, according to the National Weather Service.

Saturday’s high is at least “14 to 15 degrees above the average,” for this time of year, said Tim Morrin, observation program leader with the NWS. In fact, Saturday night’s expected low of 47 degrees will be higher than the average high of 42 degrees for this time of year.

Sunday is expected to be a repeat of Saturday, with sunny skies and a high of 56 degrees, giving New Yorkers a second chance at enjoying the springlike temps.

And the warm up appears to be here to stay, at least for a little while, according to Morrin. Temperatures are predicted to remain in the 50s throughout the upcoming week and into the following weekend, with only a small chance of rain on Wednesday, Morrin said.

“We really don’t see a weather pattern that would suggest average temperatures,” to return next week, Morrin said. “No sign of any kind of cold snap.”

It may still be too early to break out the capris and spring jackets though. Morrin warned that New York City could still see winter weather in late February and March – even snow or a winter storm is possible if the conditions are right.

Last year, the city saw a dusting of snow on March 21, the second day of spring.