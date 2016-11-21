NYC weather: Wind advisory in effect, LaGuardia Airport flights delayed

Wind speeds were expected to calm down overnight, the National Weather Service said.

A wind advisory was put in effect in the city Monday morning, the National Weather Service said.

Winds of 20 to 30 mph and gusts of 50 mph plagued the city throughout the day and into the evening, the agency said. The advisory is in place until 10 p.m. Monday.

The weather service said the strongest winds will calm down overnight, with speeds ranging between 18 and 22 mph and gusts of 45 mph. Scattered flurries are also possible, the agency said.

The high winds caused flight disruptions at LaGuardia Airport, the Port Authority said. The Federal Aviation Administration said delays on some arriving flights are an average of up to two hours.

“Check with your airline to determine the status of your flight,” a Port Authority alert said.

The city warned residents to be prepared for possible power outages.