NYC weather: Yankees Opening Day will be warm and sunny, but then likely to be five days of rain

It’s actually warmer than usual for this time of year!

Enjoy Monday, since it’s just about the only nice day we’re going to get for a while.

Yankee Stadium Opening Day has a forecast of highs in the low 60s, sunny and an east wind. Sounds lovely, right?

In fact, the temperatures are slightly warmer than normal than this time of year, said National Weather Service meteorologist David Start. Things are already looking up from February.

But you might want to get back into bed for the rest of the week. Temperatures will drop down by Wednesday, which only has an expected high temperature of 45 degrees. Thursday is not expected to top 50 degrees either.

And then there is the rain. Rain is expected Tuesday, Wednesday, Thursday, Friday and Saturday. April showers, am I right?

At least we have Netflix.