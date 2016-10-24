NYC Well hotline offers free mental health counseling

NYC Well is recommended to people suffering from stress, anxiety, depression or addiction.

Seeking mental health help in the city just got a little easier with the launch of NYC Well, a hotline offering short-term counseling, peer support, and follow-up services.

By calling or texting the hotline or going to a website, New Yorkers will be connected to a counselor 24/7.

The service is recommended to people suffering from stress, anxiety, depression or addiction who need a place to turn.

The free program is part of ThriveNYC, the city’s plan to address mental illness and substance misuse spearheaded by First Lady Chirlane McCray.

“If you or someone you care about struggles with mental illness or substance misuse, you shouldn’t have to struggle to get help. With NYC Well, support is as close as your phone or computer,” McCray said in a statement. “No matter where you live or how much money you make, you can reach out to NYC Well with a call, text or chat.

The services includes short-term counseling over the phone or texts, as well as assessing whether a team of mental health professionals need to meet the person in their home.

NYC Well offers services in English, Spanish, Mandarin or Cantonese, and can translate more than 200 languages.

You can reach NYC Well by calling 1-888-NYC-Well, texting WELL to 65173, or visiting nyc.gov/nycwell.