NYC winter second warmest on record, National Weather Service says

This winter was the second warmest on record for New York City, the National Weather Service has determined.

In the winter months of 2015 and 2016, the average temperature was 41 degrees, said meteorologist Carlie Buccola at the weather station in Upton. Meteorologists consider December, January and February to be winter.

The first warmest was the winter months of 2001 and 2002, when temperatures averaged 41.5 degrees, Buccola said.

Last winter was much colder. At an average of 31.4 degrees, it was the 110th warmest winter on record.

This year was the 28th snowiest, with 31.2 inches of accumulation. But most of it, 26.8 inches, fell during the Jan. 22 and 23 blizzard.

The NWS first began collecting data at the Central Park Climate Station in 1873.