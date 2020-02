The replacement process will begin sometime later this year.

New York City Housing Authority chair Shola Olatoye, New York City Mayor Bill de Blasio and U.S. Senator Charles E. Schumer announce that residents currently living in NYCHA buildings that have temporary boiler systems due to damage from Superstorm Sandy, will be receiving new boilers in their building paid for by FEMA, during a press conference on Sunday, March 23, 2014. Photo Credit: Andrew Burton/Getty Images

Federal relief is on its way for NYCHA tenants who lost heating equipment during Superstorm Sandy.

U.S. Sen. Charles Schumer and Mayor Bill de Blasio said Sunday FEMA will pay $100 million to replace destroyed and damaged boilers in 110 public housing buildings in Coney Island, the Rockways and the Lower East Side.

Schumer said the replacement process will begin sometime later this year.