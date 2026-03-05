NYCHA Chair Jamie Rubin tapped to lead Regional Plan Association, a major civic advocacy group

Local government and business veteran Jamie Rubin, who currently chairs the New York City Housing Authority (NYCHA), was unanimously elected as the Regional Plan Association’s new board chair, the organization announced on Thursday.

Rubin — who is also chief investment officer of Aligned Climate Capital — will lead the century-old civic group, which conducts research and develops policies aimed at improving the New York Metropolitan area for the millions of New Yorkers who live here, for a three-year term. The group has drafted ambitious plans, such as its proposal to build the Triboro Line, which Gov. Kathy Hochul’s administration retrofitted into the Interborough Express (IBX).

Tom Wright, RPA’s president and CEO, said in a statement that Rubin’s experience across the public and private sectors will help the organization “tackle the important infrastructure, housing, and resilience challenges facing our region.”

“Our work at RPA ultimately impacts how people live: how they get to work, find a home, and feel secure about the future of their communities,” Wright added. “Jamie understands that deeply. His leadership and commitment to public service will strengthen our ability to move bold ideas into action.”

Rubin has chaired the NYCHA board since he was appointed by former Mayor Eric Adams in 2023.

Prior to entering city government, he worked at the state level between 2013 and 2017 under former Gov. Andrew Cuomo. During that time, he led the Governor’s Office of Storm Recovery, served as commissioner of New York State Homes and Community Renewal — where he oversaw affordable housing development, and was director of state operations.

Rubin was also CEO of the infrastructure investment firm Meridiam NA, which backed major local projects including the rebuilding of LaGuardia Airport’s Terminal B.

“Having worked alongside RPA for many years, I’ve seen firsthand the power of credible, independent analysis to shape the future of our region,” Rubin said in a statement. “As Chair, I look forward to supporting the organization’s outstanding team, strengthening trust in our work, and advancing practical solutions on housing, infrastructure, fiscal stability, and sustainability that will benefit communities across New York, New Jersey, and Connecticut.”

Rubin will replace outgoing RPA Chair Ray McGuire — chair and chief financial officer of the financial services firm Lazard, who unsuccessfully ran for mayor in 2021.

Wright noted that McGuire oversaw the organization during the implementation of congestion pricing early last year and the full funding of the Gateway project, which will replace a century-old rail tunnel underneath the Hudson River.

“Ray played an important role in all of these wins, leaving an indelible mark on the future of our metropolitan region,” Wright said.