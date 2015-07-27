NYMag.com back up after being hacked

The magazine published a story Sunday featuring 35 victims of alleged assault from Bill Cosby.

Update: NYMag.com is back up as of 2:30 p.m. on Monday.

New York Magazine published a hard-hitting story on its website Sunday night (this week’s cover), featuring 35 women speaking openly about alleged sexual abuse involving Bill Cosby. But you can’t read it.

NYmag.com is down and was apparently hacked, according to The Daily Dot.

But it’s not what you think. The hacker, ThreatKing, hates New York City, not the story.

The hacker told The Daily Dot it was successful in overwhelming the site with a “distributed denial of service attack,” overloading NYMag’s servers with traffic.

ThreatKing, who first claimed responsibility on Twitter with the handle @Vikingdom2016, is not even concerned with the ramifications of shutting down a site in the midst of a giant story and traffic boom. The 35 women and their story are inconsequential.

“Many stupid people at [sic] New York,” ThreatKing told The Daily Dot over a Skype chat. “I have not even seen the cover LOL,” he said.

ThreatKing told The Daily Dot he had visited NYC and was “pranked” by African-Americans with a fake handgun.

ThreatKing wants to keep the magazine offline for 14 hours. We’ll see.

In the meantime, the magazine has posted the full story on its Tumblr page, nymag.tumblr.com.