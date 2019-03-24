News Knife-wielding man shot outside precinct after setting vehicle on fire: NYPD The unidentified suspect crashed into a marked police car parked in front of the 111th Precinct in Bayside before officers shot him, authorities say. NYPD officers shot and wounded a man Sunday after he set his vehicle on fire outside a Queens police precinct before charging at cops with a 12-inch kitchen knife, authorities said. (Credit: James Carbone) By Nicole Fuller nicole.fuller@newsday.com @NicoleFuller Updated March 24, 2019 9:55 PM Print Share fbShare Tweet Email NYPD officers shot and wounded a man Sunday after he set his vehicle on fire outside a Queens police precinct before charging at cops with a 12-inch kitchen knife, authorities said. The suspect, who was not immediately identified, was hospitalized in stable condition Sunday after being shot multiple times in his torso and leg outside the 111th Precinct in Bayside, said Chief of Patrol Rodney Harrison, who spoke at a news conference at the precinct hours after the shooting. Harrison said that about 3 p.m. Sunday, the suspect crashed his vehicle into a marked police car parked in front of the precinct. The suspect then exited his vehicle and sprayed an “accelerant fluid” on the police car. He next sprayed the fluid on his vehicle and set it on fire, Harrison said. Police officers left the precinct and approached the suspect, who “brandished a knife and charged at the officers,” Harrison said. Two officers fired their guns at the man, who was struck multiple times, Harrison said. EMS transported the suspect to New York Presbyterian Queens Hospital and the two officers went to North Shore Manhasset Hospital for evaluation, Harrison said. The 12-inch-kitchen knife brandished by the suspect was recovered at the scene. The NYPD’s Force Investigation Division, which probes all police-involved shootings, is investigating, Harrison said. By Nicole Fuller nicole.fuller@newsday.com @NicoleFuller Nicole Fuller is Newsday's senior criminal justice reporter. She began working at Newsday in 2012 and previously covered local government. Share on Facebook Share on Twitter Comments We're revamping our Comments section. Learn more and share your input.