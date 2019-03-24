LATEST PAPER
56° Good Afternoon
SEARCH
56° Good Afternoon
News

Knife-wielding man shot outside precinct after setting vehicle on fire: NYPD

The unidentified suspect crashed into a marked police car parked in front of the 111th Precinct in Bayside before officers shot him, authorities say.

NYPD officers shot and wounded a man Sunday after he set his vehicle on fire outside a Queens police precinct before charging at cops with a 12-inch kitchen knife, authorities said. (Credit: James Carbone)

By Nicole Fuller nicole.fuller@newsday.com @NicoleFuller
Print

NYPD officers shot and wounded a man Sunday after he set his vehicle on fire outside a Queens police precinct before charging at cops with a 12-inch kitchen knife, authorities said.

The suspect, who was not immediately identified, was hospitalized in stable condition Sunday after being shot multiple times in his torso and leg outside the 111th Precinct in Bayside, said Chief of Patrol Rodney Harrison, who spoke at a news conference at the precinct hours after the shooting.

Harrison said that about 3 p.m. Sunday, the suspect crashed his vehicle into a marked police car parked in front of the precinct. The suspect then exited his vehicle and sprayed an “accelerant fluid” on the police car. He next sprayed the fluid on his vehicle and set it on fire, Harrison said.

Police officers left the precinct and approached the suspect, who “brandished a knife and charged at the officers,” Harrison said.

Two officers fired their guns at the man, who was struck multiple times, Harrison said.

EMS transported the suspect to New York Presbyterian Queens Hospital and the two officers went to North Shore Manhasset Hospital for evaluation, Harrison said. 

The 12-inch-kitchen knife brandished by the suspect was recovered at the scene.

The NYPD’s Force Investigation Division, which probes all police-involved shootings, is investigating, Harrison said.

Headshot

Nicole Fuller is Newsday's senior criminal justice reporter. She began working at Newsday in 2012 and previously covered local government.

Comments

We're revamping our Comments section. Learn more and share your input.

News photos & videos

NYPD officers shot and wounded a man Sunday Knife-wielding man shot outside precinct after setting vehicle on fire: NYPD
Steve Choi, executive director of the New York Advocate: LI at risk for Census undercount
A rally against anti-Semitism was held Sunday at Rally against anti-Semitism held in Manhattan
Brian O'Dwyer, grand marshal of the St. Patrick's Irish and non-Irish eyes smile on St. Patrick's parade
Dermot Shea, NYPD chief of detectives, speaks about 24-year-old arrested in mob-boss hit: NYPD
NYPD officer Joe Gallagher and his son Hudson, Scenes of St. Patrick's Day Parade revelry