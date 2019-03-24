NYPD officers shot and wounded a man Sunday after he set his vehicle on fire outside a Queens police precinct before charging at cops with a 12-inch kitchen knife, authorities said.

The suspect, who was not immediately identified, was hospitalized in stable condition Sunday after being shot multiple times in his torso and leg outside the 111th Precinct in Bayside, said Chief of Patrol Rodney Harrison, who spoke at a news conference at the precinct hours after the shooting.

Harrison said that about 3 p.m. Sunday, the suspect crashed his vehicle into a marked police car parked in front of the precinct. The suspect then exited his vehicle and sprayed an “accelerant fluid” on the police car. He next sprayed the fluid on his vehicle and set it on fire, Harrison said.

Police officers left the precinct and approached the suspect, who “brandished a knife and charged at the officers,” Harrison said.

Two officers fired their guns at the man, who was struck multiple times, Harrison said.

EMS transported the suspect to New York Presbyterian Queens Hospital and the two officers went to North Shore Manhasset Hospital for evaluation, Harrison said.

The 12-inch-kitchen knife brandished by the suspect was recovered at the scene.

The NYPD’s Force Investigation Division, which probes all police-involved shootings, is investigating, Harrison said.