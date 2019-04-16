LATEST PAPER
NYPD detective remembered for 'huge heart' after 9/11-related death

Lisa Rosado, 51, joined the force in 1999 and was promoted to detective in 2008.

Detective Lisa Rosado, 51, died on Friday after

Detective Lisa Rosado, 51, died on Friday after retiring from the department in 2017, according to the NYPD. Photo Credit: NYPD via Twitter

By Alison Fox
An NYPD detective who passed away of 9/11-related complications was remembered on Tuesday as having a "huge heart." 

Detective Lisa Rosado, 51,  who retired from the department in 2017, died on Friday, according to the NYPD. She had retired from the department's Real Time Crime Center, according to Chief of Detectives Dermot Shea.

"Deeply saddened to learn of the passing of Detective Lisa Rosado, recently retired from the NYPD’s Real Time Crime Center," Shea tweeted on Tuesday. "September 11 has claimed yet another life: a dedicated law enforcement officer with a huge heart, driven to make the world a better place — and she did. #Hero."

Chief Terence Monahan, the chief of department, replied: "We will #NeverForget."

Rosado joined the NYPD in July 1999 and was promoted to detective in 2008. 

 Exact cause of death was not immediately clear.

Alison covers law enforcement and breaking news. She previously worked at The Wall Street Journal, and has a master’s degree from Northwestern University and bachelor’s from the University of Wisconsin at Madison.

