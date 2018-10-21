The NYPD recalled nearly 3,000 body cameras after one exploded, but did not injure anyone, in Staten Island.

According to the department, an officer in Staten Island went to grab the body camera for a midnight tour on Saturday and noticed smoke coming from the bottom. After the officer took the body camera off, the device, a Vievu model LE-5, exploded, police said.

Police said the explosion may have been caused by a battery igniting inside the camera, but the matter is still under investigation.

“Nothing is more important than the safety of our officers, and equipping the NYPD with the best equipment is a paramount priority,” an NYPD representative said in a statement.

The NYPD distributed 2,990 of the LE-5 models in 16 commands; all of those devices have been recalled. Beyond those, the NYPD still has thousands of other body cameras deployed.