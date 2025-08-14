Quantcast
Dramatic NYPD bodycam footage shows Brooklyn teen shooting suspect tackled during foot pursuit

officer pointing gun at individual on ground in Brooklyn
Police released dramatic body camera footage on Thursday that shows dramatic video of cops tackling a teen who opened fire on a Brooklyn Street last month.
According to police sources, officers from the 67th Precinct received a ShotSpotter notification and a 911 call reporting that a person opened fire in front of 819 East 45th St. in East Flatbush at around 5:08 p.m. on July 26. ShotSpotter is the NYPD’s citywide network of sensors designed to detect possible sounds of gunfire and evoke a rapid police response.

Law enforcement sources said that a teenager was spotted firing at another male across the street at least four times before running from the scene. The motive for the shooting was not immediately clear.

bodycam footage showing shooting suspect and officer approaching from behind
The bodycam video shows the arresting officer approaching the 15-year-old Brooklyn shooting suspect seconds before tackling him to the ground during a foot pursuit.NYPD

The responding officers were able to obtain a description of the gunman and gave pursuit.

Body-worn camera footage shows responding cops pursuing the swift-footed boy through the residential neighborhood before eventually tackling him to the ground. Once on the floor, the shadow showed an officer removing a 9MM Cannik handgun from his waistband. Authorities say the weapon was loaded.

“They ran toward the danger, closing in fast on the suspect,” the NYPD wrote on X.

Police say they took the suspect, a 15-year-old boy, into custody and charged him with criminal possession of a weapon and criminal possession of a weapon near a school. The shooting scene is steps away from the entrance to the St. Catherine of Genoa-St. Therese of Lisieux Catholic Academy. 

