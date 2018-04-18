LATEST PAPER
News

NYPD searching for intruder who broke into Borough Park girls’ bedroom

The man fled on a bicycle after the sisters screamed, authorities said.

The NYPD is searching for an intruder who

The NYPD is searching for an intruder who broke into a Borough Park home and went into the bedroom of two young sisters. Photo Credit: Getty Images / iStockphoto / carlballou

By Alison Fox alison.fox@amny.com @AlisonFox
Print

Police were looking for a man on Wednesday who broke into the bedroom of two young girls in Borough Park early Tuesday in what investigators are treating as an attempted sexual assault.

The man broke into the rear ground floor bedroom through an unlocked window at about 3:30 a.m. on Tuesday and climbed in bed with a 14-year-old girl, police said.

When the girl woke up and started to scream, he clamped his hand down on her mouth. Her 10-year-old sister, who shares the bedroom with her, then woke up and started to scream too.

The man then fled and sped off on a bicycle but not before leaving behind a pair of his underwear, a police source said.

The girls’ parents were home at the time.

Brooklyn’s Special Victims unit is investigating the incident, police said, and treating it as an attempted sexual assault.

Alison

Alison covers law enforcement and breaking news. She previously worked at The Wall Street Journal, and has a master’s degree from Northwestern University and bachelor’s from the University of Wisconsin at Madison.

