LATEST PAPER
45° Good Afternoon
SEARCH
45° Good Afternoon
News

NYPD charity treasurer stole $410,000 meant for families of dead officers, feds say

Lorraine Shanley is accused of using the money to pay for her son's legal expenses, dental work and concert tickets.

The treasurer of an NYPD charity is accused

The treasurer of an NYPD charity is accused of stealing $410,000 for personal expenses, according to the criminal complaint. Photo Credit: Theodore Parisienne

By Lauren Cook lauren.cook@amny.com @L_Cook865
Print

A Staten Island woman who volunteered as the treasurer for a charity that helps the families of NYPD officers who died in the line of duty is accused of pilfering $410,000 from the nonprofit, according to a criminal complaint filed Thursday.

Lorraine Shanley, 68, allegedly used the money she stole from the charity, which was not identified in the complaint, for personal expenses that ranged from paying $29,000 toward her grandchild's private school tuition to covering $63,000 in legal expenses related to criminal charges against her son.

“Lorraine Shanley allegedly capitalized on tragedy and monetized people’s generosity," U.S. Attorney Geoffrey S. Berman said in a statement announcing the charges Thursday. "As alleged, Shanley stole over 20 percent of the donations to a charity whose sole mission is to help the families of NYPD officers killed in the line of duty."

As treasurer, Shanley had access to the charity's bank account and credit card, and used that power for her own benefit, according to the complaint. 

She's accused of writing checks to her family members and cashing double endorsed checks to her own accounts – a total of $45,000 in donations. Another $32,000 was spent on personal dental work, $25,000 on landscaping at her home and $8,000 on tickets to events, per the complaint.

Federal officials estimate the alleged illegal activity took place at least from 2010 to 2017. The missing donations were discovered when another volunteer reviewed the charity's tax returns and records, according to the complaint.

“As alleged in the complaint, Lorraine Shanley violated her position of trust at a charity and victimized families who have already sacrificed so much," IRS-CI acting special agent in charge Jonathan D. Larsen said in a statement. "IRS-CI is committed to following the money and investigating those individuals who steal from charities for their own personal gain.”

Shanley, who surrendered to federal authorities Thursday morning, faces charges of bank fraud and aggravated identity theft.

Lauren

Lauren joined amNY.com as a news editor in 2016. Previously, she worked as a web producer at CBS New York and News 12.

Comments

We're revamping our Comments section. Learn more and share your input.

News photos & videos

Steve Choi, executive director of the New York Advocate: LI at risk for Census undercount
A rally against anti-Semitism was held Sunday at Rally against anti-Semitism held in Manhattan
Brian O'Dwyer, grand marshal of the St. Patrick's Irish and non-Irish eyes smile on St. Patrick's parade
Dermot Shea, NYPD chief of detectives, speaks about 24-year-old arrested in mob-boss hit: NYPD
NYPD officer Joe Gallagher and his son Hudson, Scenes of St. Patrick's Day Parade revelry
More than a thousand children from city schools NYC students join global climate strike: See photos