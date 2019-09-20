John Keenan, 'Son of Sam' detective, dies

John Keenan, the retired NYPD chief of detectives who took part in the arrest and investigation of "Son of Sam" serial killer David Berkowitz in the summer of 1977, died Thursday at the age of 99, according to his family.

Keenan, a resident of Rockville Centre, died peacefully in the hospital surrounded by Sara, his wife of 73 years, and others, his grandson Kevin Brennan said on Friday.

A veteran of World War II who took part in the D-Day invasion and the Battle of the Bulge, Keenan joined the NYPD in 1941 and then joined the military, said an NYPD spokeswoman, adding that he retired in 1978.

In a 2017 interview, Keenan recalled the night Berkowitz was arrested in August 1977 and said the killer recognized him instantly.

"I know who you are. You are Det. Keenan," said Berkowitz, according to Keenan.

"Who are you?" Keenan said he asked Berkowitz.

"I am the Son of Sam," Berkowitz replied, recalled Keenan.

Current NYPD Chief of Detectives Dermot Shea said in a statement Keenan lived a "a life of epic heroism."