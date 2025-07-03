NYPD Chief of Department John Chell spoke to amNewYork Thursday about final July 4th safety protocols before the Big Apple celebrates.

Chell stood atop an NYPD Harbor Unit boat under the Brooklyn Bridge, overlooking divers suiting up—all just a small part of what law enforcement calls an extensive safety apparatus. These were not last-minute preparations, but the last of a long line of security plan steps that began one year ago.

“The preparation started a year ago to do this again. A lot of meetings, a lot of coordination, a lot of communication with our federal partners to make sure we’re all on the same page. And tomorrow, I’ll be up early. I’ll probably be here all night,” Chell said.

NYPD’s ‘all-hands-on-deck approach

Chell pointed out to amNewYork the armed cops seen on Thursday afternoon stnading on another NYPD vessels, eyes fixed at the ready. But the water defense is just one line in a vast repertoire that includes thousands of cops by land and drones in the air.

“This is all-hands-on-deck for the NYPD to make sure the water is safe, the land is safe, the air is safe,” Chell said. “The message is for people to come out tomorrow, whether it be the Manhattan side or the Brooklyn side, come and enjoy the fireworks show and we’re going to keep you safe.”

Police Commissioner Jessica Tisch said Wednesday that New York is not facing any specific credible threat over the holiday weekend, but federal law enforcement and Gov. Kathy Hochul have warned of potential lone wolf attacks as tensions across the world continue to heighten. The NYPD is on high alert to keep the Fourth of July safe, but Chell said this is nothing new for the nation’s largest police deaprtment.

“The lone wolf attack is an issue for us every day; those are the hard ones. But we have an Intelligence Bureau with our federal partners that monitor this every day, every minute of the day, and we can move quickly. Like I said, our joint operation center tomorrow is fully operational with our federal and local partners, and we can move very quickly if we have to,” Chell said.

Chell looked to remind those looking to witness the fireworks display in person that they will see thousands of cops, as well as helicopters and boats patrolling the area.

Meanwhile, he asked the public to stay alert and immediately notify law enforcement if they see anything suspicious.

“If you see something, say something. Call 911, let a cop know,” Chell said. “Your first reaction is normally the right reaction, and I’d rather be wrong than never have had a chance at all.”