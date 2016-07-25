NYPD Commissioner Bill Bratton says 2017 will be his last year, according to a report

Bratton and Mayor Bill de Blasio have differed on many high profile issues.

New York Police Commissioner William Bratton, left, speaks to the press at Roosevelt Hotel New York in Manhattan, after a breakfast sponsored by Association for a Better New York on July 20, 2016. Photo Credit: Getty Images / Alex Wong

Police Commissioner Bill Bratton said he will not remain as the top cop for the NYPD past 2017 in an interview with The New York Times published Monday.

“There’s never a good time to leave if things are going well but there’s a right time,” Bratton said at a news conference Monday.

Bratton added that he aims to leave at a time that will “cause [as] minimum disruption as possible.”

This is not the first time Bratton talked about leaving — last year he said that he didn’t plan on serving through the end of a de Blasio second term.

Bratton and Mayor Bill de Blasio have differed on many high profile issues, recently over the Black Lives Matter movement.

And while de Blasio said Bratton was welcome to the job as long as he was mayor, Bratton reiterated his intention not to stay on for a potential second mayoral term. But he emphasized that was “still a year and a half away.”

Bratton first served as the commissioner in the city in the 1990s under Mayor Rudy Giuliani.

He has also served as the chief of police in Los Angeles and the commissioner of the Boston Police Department.