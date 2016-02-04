NYPD confiscates 6 guns from man in Queens, police say

Officers made the discovery after spotting a white Subaru with four flat tires, police said.

NYPD officers arrested a 28-year-old man and confiscated six guns from him in Queens Wednesday night, police said.

Officers Robert DiFalco, Benjamin Aboagye and Joseph Degirolamo were on patrol in an unmarked car when they saw a white Subaru with four flat tires parked on the corner of 153 Street and 109th Road in Jamaica. As the officers approached the vehicle, Terrell Smith exited the car, tossing a gun onto the seat, police said.

The officers, joined by Sgt. Mary Humburg and officer Daniel Gasperetti, chased down Smith and arrested him. Returning to the car, they found a total of six guns, a large amount of ammunition and marijuana, cops said.

Smith’s charges include criminal possession of a weapon, criminal possession of marijuana and tampering with physical evidence.

Arraignment information was not immediately available.