A veteran New York City police officer arrested earlier this month and charged in a plot to kill both her estranged husband and the young daughter of a boyfriend was indicted Thursday by a grand jury, according to court records.

Valerie Cincinelli, 34, of Oceanside, Long Island, was charged with two counts of murder for hire and one count of obstruction of justice, according to the indictment filed in federal court in Central Islip.

The obstruction count involves Cincinelli’s alleged attempt to destroy seven cellphones and the records they contain, in order to impede the investigation, the indictment says.

The indictment identifies the targets of the murder plots as John Doe and Jane Doe.

But court papers filed by federal prosecutors Catherine Mirabile and Lara Treinis Gatz have identified the intended victims as the estranged husband and the minor daughter of the boyfriend. Federal indictments do not usually name victims of an alleged crime.

Cincinelli was arrested by FBI agents Friday on a complaint which is usually sworn to by an agent and does not specify individual counts against a suspect, and also does not require a plea.

Cincinelli has been held without bail since her arrest.

A spokesman for Eastern District prosecutors, John Marzulli, declined to comment.

Get the Top Stories newsletter Editors' picks of our best stories, right to your inbox. By clicking Sign up, you agree to our privacy policy.

Cincinelli’s attorney, James Kousouros, of Manhattan, said: “We are very early in the proceedings and we are conducting a thorough investigation [which will] demonstrate Ms. Cincinelli is innocent of all the charges.”

If convicted of murder for hire, Cincinelli could face up to 10 years on each count; obstruction of justice carries a penalty of up to 20 years in prison.

A key person that led to Cincinelli’s arrest was identified in court papers only as CS, for confidential source. The cooperator was “romantically involved” with Cincinelli, although one of the two victims of the murder scheme was said to be his minor daughter, prosecutors said in the court papers.

The court papers said that Cincinelli was tricked into talking about the murder plot with a cooperator after she was shown a picture of her “murdered” estranged husband staged by the FBI.

The confidential source initially told Cincinelli he would find a hit man to carry out the murders for $7,000, and that he would pay in gold coins, the court papers said. Cincinelli withdrew $7,000 from a bank to pay “the hit man,” the papers said.

But eventually the confidential source told the FBI about the plot and cooperated in recordings in which Cincinelli talked about the plot, the court papers said.

Cincinelli was in “a volatile relationship” with both her estranged husband and the confidential source, the papers said.

Cincinelli allegedly said that the hit man should kill her estranged husband near his job in Holtsville, stating “it would not look suspicious because the murder would take place in ‘the hood’ or ‘the ghetto,’ ” in one of the recordings the confidential source made, court papers said.

Cincinelli used the social media account of the confidential source's daughter to locate her for the killing, the prosecutors said in the papers.

Cincinelli joined the NYPD in 2007 and has been on modified assignment without a gun since 2017 because of domestic incidents, an NYPD spokesman said after her arrest.

After being placed on modified status, Cincinelli had been working with the Viper unit, which monitors surveillance cameras at city public housing areas. Previously she had worked at the 106th Precinct in Queens, the spokesman said.