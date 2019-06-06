A respected NYPD detective was found dead Thursday afternoon in a wetlands area off the Belt Parkway in Brooklyn, a possible suicide, law enforcement sources said, that came a day after a high-ranking deputy department chief took his own life.

The body of first grade Det. Joseph Calabrese, 57, was found by Plumb Beach after he failed to show up for work at the Brooklyn detective borough command, the sources said.

The absence of Calabrese, a married father of four, spurred a search of the beach and the waters nearby after his car was reportedly found in the vicinity. A law enforcement source said no suspects were being sought in the case.

On Wednesday, Deputy Chief Steven Silks of Queens North Borough Command, was found dead in an unmarked police vehicle from a self-inflicted gunshot wound to the head, officials said. Silks was within weeks of retirement.

Calabrese's death came as a shock to many. Michael Palladino, head of the Detective Endowment Association, said Calabrese served as a union trustee.

“I am shocked and shattered,” Palladino said. "Joe Calabrese was a dedicated detective union official, husband and father. He was the salt of the Earth."

Calabrese lived in the Marine Park area of south Brooklyn, according to public records. He reportedly was last seen at about 2 a.m. Thursday. NYPD spokesman Phil Walzak declined to comment Thursday when asked about the detective's death.

Plumb Island is part of the Gateway National Park area and is about a mile and a half south of where Calabrese lived.