An NYPD detective was released without bail Wednesday after pleading not guilty to charges he testified falsely in drug cases about "crimes that never happened," the Manhattan district attorney said.

Joseph Franco, 46, appeared in Manhattan State Supreme Court after prosecutors revealed he had been indicted for perjury, official misconduct and filing false documents in connection with narcotics cases he was involved in between 2017 and 2018, according to Manhattan District Attorney Cyrus R. Vance, Jr.

“As alleged in the indictment, this detective lied to judges, prosecutors and his own colleagues in the NYPD about crimes that never happened, and three New Yorkers wrongfully lost their liberty as a result,” said Vance in a statement.

The indictment accuses Franco of committing the offenses while he was assigned to the Narcotics Borough Manhattan South command between Feb. 21, 2017 and May 3, 2018, said Vance.

As a result of the alleged false statements, three people pleaded guilty and two of them were already serving state prison sentences before the matter was discovered by prosecutors assigned to probe official corruption, Vance said.

At his arraignment Wednesday, Franco, of Manhattan, entered a plea of not guilty and was released by the court on his own recognizance by Judge Mark Dwyer, said defense attorney Howard Tanner, who added that Franco has been suspended by the NYPD.

“I would ask that people withhold judgment,” said Tanner. “We fully expect that Det. Franco will be exonerated.”