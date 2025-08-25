NYPD detective shot by ‘friendly fire’ while responding to Queens carjacking released from hospital as suspect is charged

The NYPD detective who was shot by “friendly fire” last week while responding to a carjacking was released from hospital on Monday to a round of applause from fellow cops.

Det. Corey Fisher smiled as he was wheeled on a stretcher out of Jamaica Hospital at just after 11 a.m. on Aug. 25. His family walked alongside him as a lineup of cops and top police brass, including Police Commissioner Jessica Tisch and Chief of Department John Chell.

According to Dr. Katherine McKenzie, a trauma surgeon at Jamaica Hospital, Fisher suffered four gunshot wounds altogether.

“He had gunshot wounds to his left leg that injured his tibia bone, which is the main bone in your lower leg, between your knee and your ankle that provides support to that side of the body. He had injuries to his right wrist,” Dr. McKenzie said. “He sustained four gunshot wounds, two of them were through and through.”

Fisher, who is assigned to Queens South Narcotics, responded to the carjacking of an Uber driver near the Whitestone Expressway and 22nd Road in Whitestone just before 9 a.m. on Aug. 22. The detective attempted to block the way of 28-year-old Kevin Dubuisson, who was attempting to flee when cops from the 109th Precinct opened fire.

Authorities described Dubuisson as a dangerous criminal who has been previously cuffed for assault and robbery, as well as a history involving guns. Police say he has 10 arrests on his record. The day before the shooting, law enforcement sources said, he had been arrested for jumping a turnstile at the 28th Street subway station near Park Avenue in Manhattan.

According to Queens District Attorney Melinda Katz, Dubuisson also went on a rampage ahead of the attempted carjacking Friday.

The suspect allegedly made his way into the parking lot of a Mobil gas station on Parsons Boulevard at around 8:40 a.m. on Aug. 22 and hopped into the seat of an unattended Hyundai Santa Fe, which had its engine running. When a gas station worker demanded that he leave the vehicle got into an altercation and pretended to have a gun. He then threatened to kill a woman who witnessed the incident. But he was not done there.

Prosecutors allege that minutes later, at the intersection of 22nd Road and Whitestone Expressway Service Road, Dubuisson approached a man sitting in a black Toyota Highlander and told the driver to “give me the car” while brandishing a metal hook. The man took off running, but he chased him down and stole his car keys.

Court documents show that he then used the Toyota to back into a vehicle that an 87-year-old woman was exiting, chasing both her and her daughter to fall to the ground.

“As per the complaint, this defendant brought chaos to a quiet Queens neighborhood on Friday morning when he attempted to carjack multiple people and assaulted a livery driver –events that directly led to a responding New York City Police Detective being shot in a friendly fire incident.Make no mistake, this defendant’s alleged actions set into motion the events that led to Detective Corey Fisher’s hospitalization,” DA Katz said.

Detective Endowment Association President Scott Munro railed against bail reform after Fisher was loaded into an NYPD ambulance and was on the way home with his family.

“This is what’s going on. We have to fix the bail reform. We’ve got to clean it up. We got to work along with Albany,” Munro said. “This is the only way it’s going to get fixed, working together. It doesn’t matter if you’re a Democrat, it doesn’t matter if you’re a Republican, it doesn’t matter if you’re a Socialist, whatever you are.”

Munro added that he spoke with Fisher and says he is excited to return home with his family.

“It’s just very good that he’s getting home. He’s getting home with his family, with his son. He had a little boy up there today,” Munro said. “Hopefully, give him some time and he can get better, and we can get him back to work.”

Dubuisson is charged with robbery, assault on a police officer, grand larceny and more, which DA Katz pledged to “aggressively prosecute.”