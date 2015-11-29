Harbor cops rescue hawk from East River

The hawk was flapping its wings, but could not take flight.

Two cops rescued a hawk from the East River Sunday morning, police said.

Harbor Unit police officers Christophe Kessinger and Steven Khaykin spotted the bird under the Brooklyn Bridge shortly before 11 a.m. when they saw seagulls circling around something in the river, and went to check it out.

It was flapping its wings, but could not take flight. When Kessinger reached into the water to help it, the hawk grabbed onto his hand and arm.

He and Khaykin then began drying off the bird with a towel, cops said.

The hawk then hopped back onto Kessinger’s arm, and stayed there for a few minutes.

“He was just hanging out. He calmed down and knew we were not going to hurt him,” Kessinger said in a statement, which was posted on the NYPD’s news blog.

The hawk then took off for its next adventure, flying towards Battery Park, police added.