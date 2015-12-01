NYPD Hate Crimes Task Force notified of brutal Jackson Heights attack on transgender woman

The man suffered multiple fractures and bleeding on the brain.

The NYPD said on Monday, Nov. 30, 2015, that its Hate Crimes Task Force had been notified of a brutal attack on a man dressed as a woman over the weekend in Jackson Heights, Queens. Photo Credit: iStock

A 35-year-old transgender woman was brutally attacked over the weekend in Queens, leaving her with multiple fractures and bleeding in the brain, authorities said.

The attack is being investigated as a potential hate crime, but police have been unable to speak to the victim.

The victim was almost home in Jackson Heights when the suspect attacked her at about 4 a.m. on Sunday.

The suspect repeatedly struck the her head and face and when they fell down, he started rummaging through her pockets, police said.

Someone then yelled the police were called but the suspect, about 30 to 35 years old, dragged the victim to the curb and started banging her head against the pavement.

The victim, who had a Guatemalan ID when found, was taken to Elmhurst Hospital Center in critical condition with multiple facial and cranial fractures as well as bleeding in the brain.

The suspect, about 5-feet-8-inches and 200 pounds, was wearing a black hooded sweatshirt and dark pants during the attack, police said. He fled north on 93rd Street.

A rally for the victim, organized by the community group Make the Road New York, will be held on Thursday at 4 p.m. at the corner of Roosevelt Avenue and 93rd Street.

Editor’s Note: amNewYork could not independently confirm the victim’s gender before Tuesday when this article was first published. The story and headline have been updated accordingly.