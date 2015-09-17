NYPD investigating attack at BarKogi restaurant against mom, daughter as possible hate crime

A group sitting behind the two targeted the women, though it was unclear why.

Police were searching on Thursday for a trio who attacked a woman and her mother inside a Korean restaurant in midtown over the weekend. The incident is being investigated as a possible hate crime.

The 27-year-old woman was eating with her 46-year-old mom at the Barkogi restaurant about 1 a.m. on Saturday when the group sitting behind them started throwing paper at them and cursing, calling the younger woman a lesbian.

The daughter was then thrown to the ground inside the Second Avenue restaurant, near East 51st Street. The suspects, including two women and a man, started dragging the victim by her legs, cutting her knee.

While her daughter was being attacked, the older woman was held down on the ground, police said.

It was not immediately clear why the group targeted the mother and daughter.

The two female suspects are described as being in their mid-30s and about 5-feet-7-inches. One of the women has dirty blonde hair and the other has long, wavy black hair.

The man is described as in his mid-40s, about 5-feet-8-inches tall, and is balding with a beard.