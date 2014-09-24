NYPD investigating video of cops seen pushing pregnant woman

The incident comes just one week after an officer in the same precinct was suspended after allegedly kicking a street vendor.

The NYPD’s Internal Affairs Bureau is investigating a video posted on Facebook that shows officers pushing a pregnant woman down to the ground and pushing another woman during an arrest in Brooklyn early Saturday.

The video, posted by Sunset Park neighborhood group El Grito De Sunset Park, shows officers from the 72nd Precinct grabbing a pregnant woman by the arm and then slamming her to the ground as she tries to approach them during an arrest.

Police sources said officers were attempting to arrest a 17-year-old male in possession of a knife when several family members tried to intervene. The 17-year-old was arrested, charged with criminal possession of a weapon, resisting arrest and harassment. After the incident, a woman was issued a summons for disorderly conduct and two additional males were arrested for assault, resisting arrest, obstruction and harassment.

The woman, identified in the Daily News as Sandra Amezquita, told the News she “was afraid something happened to my baby. I am still afraid that something is wrong.” According to the News, she suffered vaginal bleeding after the incident and her belly is bruised.

Police said in a statement that the Internal Affairs Bureau is investigating the incident.

