Quantcast
FacebookTwitterEmail
News

NYPD lieutenant stabbed in forearm by woman in Flatbush-Ditmas Park, police say

Alison Fox
February 1, 2016
1 min read
NYPD lieutenant stabbed in forearm by woman in Flatbush-Ditmas Park, police say

He was taken to Kings County Hospital in stable condition, police said.

An NYPD lieutenant was stabbed in forearm by woman in Brooklyn, police say.
An NYPD lieutenant was stabbed in forearm by woman in Brooklyn, police say. Photo Credit: Big Hassle

An NYPD lieutenant was stabbed in the forearm while responding to a social worker’s request for help with a “violent” emotionally disturbed woman in Brooklyn on Monday, police said.

As the social worker came to the door on East 18th Street, near Albemarle Road, in Flatbush-Ditmas Park about 11:10 a.m., the 44-year-old emotionally disturbed woman lunged at the officers, police said.

The lieutenant, who has been with the department for more than 15 years, was stabbed on his left forearm with a kitchen knife.

He was taken to Kings County Hospital in stable condition, police said.

The suspect was taken into custody and brought to Maimonides Medical Center.

Alison Fox

View all posts

You may also like