LATEST PAPER
89° Good Afternoon
SEARCH
89° Good Afternoon
News

NYPD: Ex-cop who testified to Congress at 9/11 victim fund hearing has died

Retired NYPD Det. Luis Alvarez with Jon Stewart

Retired NYPD Det. Luis Alvarez with Jon Stewart before Congress on June 11. Photo Credit: Getty Images/Zach Gibson

By Matthew Chayes matthew.chayes@newsday.com @chayesmatthew
Print

The retired NYPD detective who joined activist/comedian Jon Stewart to plead with Congress to extend the Sept. 11 Victim Compensation Fund, has died of cancer connected to his work at Ground Zero, according to the police department.

Luis Alvarez, 53, died before 3 a.m., NYPD spokesman Lt. Thomas Antonetti said Saturday.

On Twitter, Chief of Detectives Dermot Shea wrote: "He exemplified the NYPD motto, 'Fidelis Ad Mortem' or 'Faithful Unto Death.' Detective Lou Alvarez has lost his battle with 9/11-related cancer. An inspiration, a warrior, a friend — we will carry his sword."

Alvarez, of Oceanside, had been at a hospice in Rockville Centre, where he went a day after testifying earlier this month about the liver cancer tied to his work at Ground Zero after the 2001 terrorist attacks.

"I'm still here and still fighting … I'm now in hospice, because [there] is nothing else the doctors can do to fight the cancer," Alvarez wrote on Facebook after going into hospice.

Tens of thousands of first responders like Alvarez and volunteers have developed illnesses linked to toxins at the recovery site.

"I will not stand by and watch as my friends with cancer from 9/11 like me are valued less than anyone else because of when they get sick," Alvarez told the lawmakers in his congressional testimony.

Matthew Chayes, a Newsday reporter since 2007, covers New York City Hall.

Comments

We're revamping our Comments section. Learn more and share your input.

News photos & videos

A vigil for a cyclist who was fatally Vigil held for cyclist killed in Chelsea
This rooftop party for women at Hudson Terrace Don't just march, celebrate at these Pride parties
From left, Democratic presidential candidates author Marianne Williamson, 5 memorable moments from Thursday's Democratic debate
For the first time, Canine Companions for Independence Service dogs train to help veterans suffering with PTSD
New York's City Council voted unanimously Wednesday, June 26, Introducing 'Seaver Way’: ‘A great day for all Met fans’
Let us help you spend a day on How to soak up a full day on City Island