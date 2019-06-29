The retired NYPD detective who joined activist/comedian Jon Stewart to plead with Congress to extend the Sept. 11 Victim Compensation Fund, has died of cancer connected to his work at Ground Zero, according to the police department.

Luis Alvarez, 53, died before 3 a.m., NYPD spokesman Lt. Thomas Antonetti said Saturday.

On Twitter, Chief of Detectives Dermot Shea wrote: "He exemplified the NYPD motto, 'Fidelis Ad Mortem' or 'Faithful Unto Death.' Detective Lou Alvarez has lost his battle with 9/11-related cancer. An inspiration, a warrior, a friend — we will carry his sword."

Alvarez, of Oceanside, had been at a hospice in Rockville Centre, where he went a day after testifying earlier this month about the liver cancer tied to his work at Ground Zero after the 2001 terrorist attacks.

"I'm still here and still fighting … I'm now in hospice, because [there] is nothing else the doctors can do to fight the cancer," Alvarez wrote on Facebook after going into hospice.

Tens of thousands of first responders like Alvarez and volunteers have developed illnesses linked to toxins at the recovery site.

"I will not stand by and watch as my friends with cancer from 9/11 like me are valued less than anyone else because of when they get sick," Alvarez told the lawmakers in his congressional testimony.