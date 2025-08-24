‘New Second Amendment:’ How the NYPD, Manhattan DA are fighting radical online ghost gun manufacturers 

There is a ghost in the shell, and authorities are attempting to exercise it before it becomes what radicals are calling the “new Second Amendment.”

According to law enforcement sources, 3D-printed ghost guns are one of the fastest-growing threats to public safety. In just three years, the ability for any New Yorker to produce a killing device in their own home has grown exponentially. In 2022, police said the lower receiver of a handgun could be made using most 3D-printers, leaving would-be gun manufacturers only to have to order the additional parts. Now, in 2025, about 96% of a firearm can be made in any home, leaving only screws and springs to be added to make it operable.

Police say this rapid progression of the deadly tech is being spearheaded by fringe groups through online chat rooms, open-source file-sharing websites and video platforms like Odysee. Cops say these gun aficionados are sharing their own designs on these pages, not necessarily because they are dangerous trigger-pullers themselves, but because they are looking for glory from their peers. However, once these schematics hit the web, anyone and everyone can access them.

The ‘New Second Amendment’

Dubbed “3D2A” and ”3D Printing For All communities,” these groups not only aim to share information with one another over the net but also to help perfect their designs, with the aim of making the weapons more durable, effective, and easier to use.

“I started this group due to too many people who want to control the actions of others. Free speech is encouraging, and like minds prosper. If you want to post about 3A stuff also, feel free. This group doesn’t restrict any topic; all I ask is no bashing members,” the description of one 3D printing Facebook group read.

Deputy Chief of the NYPD Intelligence Division Courtney Nilan has spent years leading the charge in the battle against the proliferation of ghost guns while also raising awareness of just how rapidly the apparatus is evolving. Nilan says groups like 3D2A are nothing new, and they are only becoming more prevalent.

“If they put out their manifesto/constitution, they call 3D2A the ‘New Second Amendment.’ They are heavy into their ideology, big, anti-government, anti-establishment. They believe everybody, everybody should be able to have a gun, should be able to make a gun label, and they’re calling it the ‘New Second Amendment,’” Nilan told amNewYork. “Now what happens is, within this community, you do get some far-right, far-left in this community, they’re very strong in their beliefs.”

According to Nilan, the issue is a multifaceted one. The layers are as dense as an onion, from the online diehards who share their own gun designs on the web to those who are printing them in their homes and selling them and those who are utilizing the weapons to rain bullets in the streets. She also stated that criminals or the mentally unstable are using 3D printing to bypass gun restrictions. Once a person has perfected a design and shares it online in open source, anyone can take advantage of it, a gun seller, a gang member, or even a terrorist.

“That’s where the problem comes in, because then anybody with nefarious purposes, those people who could not get a firearm, who in their state, they can’t get the kit shipped to them anymore, they could, very easily, download that design to their computer, they plug it into their 3D printer and they basically are good to go,” Nilan said. ”We’re seeing those people with felony convictions that can’t get a gun legally, or that have nefarious purposes, we’re seeing them in 3D print.”

In some instances, ghost gunns can look unassuming, akin to toys. Police showed amNewYork a green plastic weapon which could fire real bullets.

What is being done?

Police say they are doubling their efforts to tackle guns in the Big Apple. During a June 27 press conference, Mayor Eric Adams and NYPD Commissioner Jessica Tisch said that so far in 2025, cops have removed some 3,000 guns from the city streets. During the announcement, Adams told amNewYork that Ghost Guns continue to be a thorn in the police department’s side.

“This is clearly a 3D-printed gun, and we had a case a few days ago of serious threats to police officers, and upon a search warrant, there were 3D-printed guns that were there,” Adams said. “Getting our federal partners to do everything possible to keep these guns off the street, they have to catch up to the 3D printing industry.”

According to Nilan and Manhattan District Attorney Alvin Bragg, they have been working together to call for law changes. Bragg himself has made several high-profile prosecutions of those who used Ghost Guns in a crime, including the indictment of Luigi Mangione for allegedly murdering United Healthcare CEO Brian Thompson with a ghost gun.

“As technology continues to evolve, ghost guns and 3D-printed firearms continue to pose a threat to public safety. To address the proliferation of these dangerous weapons, my office has partnered closely with Deputy Chief Nilan and the NYPD through our Ghost Gun Initiative to remove guns off our streets, stay ahead of emerging trends, and advocate for new legislation – leading to significant progress,” DA Bragg said. “We will continue to comprehensively address gun violence through collaboration with our legislative and law enforcement partners. We are extremely grateful to Deputy Chief Nilan for her extraordinary leadership and the NYPD for their close collaboration.”

Currently the pair say many of these ghost gun makers are able to skirt the legal process since sharing and downloading files is not against the law — something authorities want to change.

“In theory it’s not illegal. You’re selling a little baggie of not illegal parts. You’re selling a file. So there’s a lot of different aspects,” Nilan said. “If someone’s ordering those parts, we can prove that if somebody has those parts, the only thing they’re gonna use those parts for is to build firearms. So, it still involves a lot of the power investigating. Now, it’s still a lot with the postal inspectors. It’s still a lot of old school physical surveillance sometimes.”

They say it doesn’t have to be that way, however. Currently there is legislation sitting in the New York State Senate that would make the manufacture of 3D-printed guns and gun parts illegal. But it has yet to be voted upon. In the meantime the tech continues to progress at a rapid pace.

“Every day, someone’s coming up with something new.” Nilan said.