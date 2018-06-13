Former NYPD deputy chief Michael Harrington escaped a jail term and was put on two years of probation in Manhattan federal court for giving police perks like boat rides and helicopter flyovers to Jeremy Reichberg, a businessman who wined and dined him.

The sentence by U.S. District Judge Gregory Woods followed emotional arguments from the prosecution and the defense about the seriousness of the crime, and an apology from Harrington in his bid for leniency for the “shame and embarrassment” he had caused.

“I hope my case will serve as a warning sign to others in the department how serious an offense it is to misuse NYPD resources,” said Harrington, who pleaded guilty in March. “We all make mistakes in life. Some take responsibility, and some don’t.”

Harrington, 53, a 30-year NYPD veteran from Staten Island, was first charged with doing favors for Reichberg and Jona Rechnitz — the corruption informant at the center of a City Hall corruption probe — in return for dinners, presents and work for a family security business Harrington started.

Prosecutors dropped the quid-pro-quo allegation as part of the plea deal, and Harrington admitted only to misapplying police resources — including boat rides and flyovers for Reichberg parties, police funeral escorts and rides in police cars, and letting a camp use an NYPD training facility.

Woods — who ordered Harrington to perform 180 hours of community service, and pay a $6,000 restitution and a $5000 fine — said an ex-cop would be particularly vulnerable in jail, but told Harrington that the crime was a serious breach of trust with the public.

“Mr. Harrington was given great power and authority by the people of New York City and he was required to use that power responsibly and fairly,” the judge said. “In this series of events, he failed.”

The sentencing occurred before a packed courtroom of family and police supporters of the third-generation NYPD veteran. Afterward a smiling Harrington shook hands and embraced supporters, who applauded defense lawyer Andrew Weinstein as he left.

Harrington faced a recommended range of zero to six months under federal sentencing guidelines, but Weinstein and prosecutor Martin Bell each spoke for nearly an hour arguing about the seriousness of the offense.

Weinstein said Harrington had a stellar career as a by-the-book “work, church and home” cop, and prosecutors had blown up petty violations that would normally have been handled inside the department into a federal case, while other cops linked to Reichberg and Rechnitz — including some more senior — weren’t punished.

“Michael Harrington shouldn’t be here today,” he told the judge.

But Bell described his childhood growing up in Crown Heights in the 1990s and the breach between cops and black residents that emerged from perceptions of favoritism toward Orthodox Jews, telling the judge Harrington was minimizing the harm from corrosive conduct.

“This was not nothing,” Bell said. “This was something important.”

Harrington took early retirement from the NYPD. Reichberg is scheduled to go to trial in October on corruption charges with former deputy inspector James Grant. Rechnitz, who pleaded guilty but has not been sentenced, is expected to be a witness at that trial.