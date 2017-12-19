A large contingent of NYPD officers is expected to be on hand when a convicted cop killer is sentenced Tuesday in Queens County Criminal Court.

Demetrius Blackwell faces a maximum of life in prison without parole in the 2015 death of Officer Brian Moore after a jury found him guilty of first-degree murder and other charges on Nov. 9.

Patrick Lynch, the president of the Police Benevolent Association, announced Monday that a large group of NYPD officers and union officials will be in the courtroom when Blackwell is sentenced.

Rank-and-file officers and union leaders packed the courtroom when Blackwell was convicted last month.

Most were in uniform but others wore T-shirts that said “In memory of P.O. Brian Moore.”

The jury of seven women and five men also convicted Blackwell of attempted murder of Moore’s partner Erik Jansen and criminal possession of a weapon.

Prosecutors told the jury that Blackwell shot Moore after he and Jansen, suspicious of the defendant’s behavior on a Queens street, pulled up next to him in an unmarked police car.

“Brian Moore was killed because he was a police officer,” prosecutor Daniel Saunders told the jury during his summation last month. “There is no other reason.”

Moore, of Plainedge, died two days after he was shot in May 2015. He was 25 years old.