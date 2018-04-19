An NYPD police officer was arrested Wednesday on grand larceny and other charges after authorities said he spent thousands of dollars on items for his personal vehicle using a department-issued credit card.

Edward Rosovich, 35, of Queens, was released without bail after a court appearance late Wednesday on charges of grand larceny in the third degree, offering a false instrument for filing and official misconduct, a spokeswoman for the Queens District Attorney’s Office said.

Queens District Attorney Richard A. Brown said in a release that Rosovich, a procurement and budget director assigned to Highway District Command, used his department-issued credit card to buy lights, sirens and other items for his personal vehicle. He was observed operating the equipment after the Internal Affairs Bureau received a tip from a confidential informant, an NYPD spokesman said.

Brown said that the 13-year veteran used a “P card,” which can be used for departmental purchases with the approval of a superior officer, for unauthorized purchases on the following occasions:

Sept. 6, 2016, when he allegedly charged $2,253 for six two-way radios, six earpieces and other items;

Sept. 8, 2016, when he allegedly charged $125 for a Rhino Hitch Step; NYC, in your inbox. Sign up for NYC news plus the scoop on things to do, see and eat. By clicking Sign up, you agree to our privacy policy.

Oct. 18, 2016, when he allegedly charged $125 for another Rhino Hitch Step;

Nov. 8, 2016, when he allegedly charged $2,688 for a vehicle light package;

Aug. 10, 2017, when he allegedly charged $2,704 for a satellite phone and car clothes hanger;

Sept. 7, 2017, when he allegedly charged $1,920 for a cell phone, mobile phone spy detector, GPS logger and other items.

Rosovich was involved in a crash late on May 23, 2016, when an SUV he was driving collided with a BMW which had been disabled on the Long Island Expressway near Exit 40. According to reports at the time, the collision killed a 20-year-old man and an 18 year-old woman who were passengers in the BMW. The victims had stepped out the vehicle when it was struck, sending them over the divider, news reports stated. Rosovich was not charged in the accident.

Rosovich is due in court again on May 10. He faces up to seven years in prison if convicted.