NYPD officer Brayan Terrazas arrested for endangering infant, cops say

A 29-year-old NYPD officer was arrested early Friday morning while off duty, police said.

Brayan Terrazas allegedly slapped his girlfriend, “who had a 3-month-old child in her arms,” police said.

After being arrested at 12:30 a.m., Terrazas was charged with endangering the welfare of a child, criminal mischief and harassment, according to the NYPD. He is being held in Corona, Queens, cops said.

The police could not confirm that the child was Terrazas’.

Terrazas was previously arrested and pleaded guilty to a violation of driving while his ability was impaired by alcohol in Queens in 2012, the NYPD and prosecutors said. He was fined in that case.