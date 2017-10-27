During an emotional ceremony Friday at police headquarters, an NYPD officer who was critically injured and remains hospitalized after being dragged by a car in June was promoted to the rank of detective.

Dalsh Veve, 35, suffered what police Commissioner James O’Neill told reporters were “catastrophic” injuries after he was dragged about two blocks by a fleeing car during an investigation of shots fired at a house party in East Flatbush on June 3.

Veve, of North Baldwin, had been in a medically induced coma right after sustaining head injuries but is now able to recognize the presence of people in his hospital room, said a law enforcement source familiar with the case.

To vigorous applause, Veve’s wife, Esther, and young daughter, Dashi, received a plaque signifying his promotion to detective specialist from O’Neill at a scheduled promotion ceremony. Dashi also was given a hand puppet.

“He is at a rehab center, this is a serious injury,” O’Neill told reporters later, adding that the implications for the detective’s future health were long term. Privately, some officials said it was unclear if and when Veve would be well enough to resume duties.

O’Neill stressed that Veve acted courageously when he responded to the call.

“This is the courage that is displayed every day. This is why we are the safest big city in the U.S., because of people like Dalsh,” O’Neill said.