NYPD officer fatally shoots suspect after Saw Mill Parkway car chase

An NYPD patrol car is seen in this undated photo. Photo Credit: Cristian Salazar

An NYPD officer shot and killed a man on Tuesday after a wild car chase from the Bronx to Yonkers and a foot pursuit inside a park off the Saw Mill Parkway, authorities said.

The officers, in a marked police car, first tried to pull the suspects over at about 11:45 a.m. by 262nd Street and Broadway in the Fieldston neighborhood of the Bronx. But the suspects sped off in a Nissan sports car and started heading north on the Henry Hudson Parkway, officials said.

The officers lost sight of the Nissan but kept driving into Westchester, and eventually saw it driving south on the northbound side of the Saw Mill Parkway, passing the NYPD vehicle.

One of the suspects jumped out of the car and climbed over the guardrail into Tibbet Brooks Park in Yonkers, right off the parkway, officials said. Police chased him into the wooded park and confronted him.

One officer then fired his gun, killing the suspect, a law enforcement official said. The deceased has been identified as Miguel Espinal, 36.

A second suspect, who is 25, was taken into custody at the scene with non-life-threatening injuries.

The officers were taken to St. Barnabas Hospital for observation, the official said.