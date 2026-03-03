NYPD Officer indicted on rape and sexual abuse charges after Brooklyn party

A New York City police officer has been charged with rape and related sex offenses for allegedly engaging in sexual intercourse with a woman without her consent following a party in Brooklyn, Eric Gonzalez announced March 3.

According to investigators, Daheem Morris, 27, previously worked at the NYPD’s 73rd Precinct in Brownsville and was most recently assigned to Police Service Area 1, which patrols New York City Housing Authority developments in Brooklyn. Authorities said he attended the same party as the woman on Sept. 28, 2025. The two had known each other for about two years and had mutual friends.

After the event, the woman was allegedly alone in a vehicle with Morris and claims that he raped her. She told investigators that she attempted to push Morris away and that he ignored her repeated pleas to stop. Later that day, she confided in her cousin about the alleged assault.

The case was investigated by detectives assigned to the New York City Police Department’s Internal Affairs Bureau.

Morris was arraigned before Brooklyn Supreme Court Justice Donald Leo on an indictment charging him with third-degree rape, which carries a maximum prison sentence of four years, third-degree sexual abuse, forcible touching and sexual misconduct. He was released without bail and ordered to return to court on May 8, 2026.

In a statement, Gonzalez said he was grateful to the woman for her cooperation and to the NYPD for its thorough investigation.

“This defendant is accused of raping a woman who repeatedly told him to stop, and we will seek to hold him fully accountable,” Gonzalez said. “No one is above the law, especially those who are sworn to uphold it.”

The case is being prosecuted by Assistant District Attorney Christina Oddo of the District Attorney’s Special Victims Bureau, under the supervision of Assistant District Attorney Miss Gregory, bureau chief.