NYPD officer slain in Midtown mass shooting given a hero’s tribute at Bronx funeral

A sea of police officers joined the family of Police Officer Didarul Islam in the Bronx on Thursday afternoon to pay emotional tribute to the cop slain in Monday’s Midtown mass shooting.

Islam, 36, was fatally gunned down on July 28 by 27-year-old Shane Tamura, who went on a murder spree inside of 345 Park Ave. that ultimately claimed four lives. However, the July 31 service was not about the way Islam died but instead the way he lived.

Deputy Inspector Muhammad Ashraf — commanding officer of the 47th Precinct, where Islam had been assigned — recounted Islam as a man of honor who strove to achieve the American dream. Others at the service described the slain officer as a loving father and husband who came to the United States from Bangladesh to give his family a better life by protecting New Yorkers.

“In many ways, his story relates to many of us, officers that follow the same journey as did our Islam by migrating to this new land with the belief that with hard work, our dreams can be achieved,” Ashraf said. “One of his fellow officers described him as someone that brought calmness to any chaotic scenes, as someone that showed up with a smile on his face. He was humble, steady, and reliable.”

Additionally, Gov. Kathy Hochul hailed Islam as a hero, sacrificing his own life to save others. Islam was working an off-duty security detail at the Park Avenue location at the time of his murder.

“This officer saved lives. He was out front; others may be alive today because he was the barrier unexpectedly, but he was there. He was there to protect the people in that building, as well as his daily duties,” Hochul said. “I was asked one thing from the young widow. She said: ‘Pray for us.’”

Islam leaves behind two sons, Ahyan Islam and Azhaan Islam, along with a pregnant wife, Jamila Akhter.

His wife gripped onto loved ones as she painfully walked behind her husband’s coffin draped in an NYPD flag amid the falling rain Thursday.

The service took place in Parkchester’s Jame Masjid mosque and was packed with officers from the 47th Precinct. A gigantic American flag was hoisted to a nearby elevated subway by the FDNY.

Thousands of cops lined White Plains Road and Gleason Street in solemn salute while members of the muslim community — and even a few of other faiths — performed a prayer on the roadway outside. Police helicopters also performed a flyover.

Islam was in full uniform on the off-duty paid detail inside the Midtown lobby when Tamura entered and immediately shot him. He was rushed to NewYork-Presbyterian Hospital, where he was pronounced dead.

Although his career was cut short, Police Commissioner Jessica Tisch looked to ensure he would be remembered for his ultimate sacrifice. In an emotional speech, Tisch posthumously promoted Islam to the rank of Detective First Grade.

“Detective first grade is one of this department’s most respected honors of judgment that others depend on. And while Detective First Grade Didarul Islam didn’t have the time to walk the full path, he embodied those qualities and more: steadiness, selflessness, and a commitment to serve,” Tisch said.

Mayor Eric Adams and mayoral candidates Andrew Cuomo, Zohran Mamdani Curtis Sliwa and Jim Walden also attended the services Thursday.

Islam’s body was transferred via motorcade to New Jersey for interment.