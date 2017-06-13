NYPD officer Nysia Stroud indicted for drug trafficking, Manhattan DA says

Nysia Stroud faces a minimum of eight years in prison if convicted of the top charge.

NYPD officer Nysia Stroud made more than $2,000 transporting the drugs on four occasions between April and June 2017, according to the Manhattan DA’s office. Photo Credit: Courtesy of Verifone

An NYPD officer was indicted on Tuesday for trafficking large amounts of marijuana and cocaine for an undercover cop, prosecutors said.

Nysia Stroud, 29, made more than $2,000 transporting the drugs on four occasions between April and June 2017, according to the Manhattan DA’s office.

Stroud allegedly started delivering the drugs, including more than one kilogram of cocaine, after meeting the undercover officer posing as a drug courier in March. She allegedly confessed that she herself was a cop. According to prosecutors, Stroud said she could use her badge to avoid potentially being arrested if they were stopped.

To conceal the planning of future drug deliveries, Stroud allegedly used a code: “shopping at Woodbury.”

Stroud, from Brooklyn and assigned to the NYPD’s Fleet Services Division, was charged with two counts of criminal possession of a controlled substance and four counts of official misconduct.

“Having sworn an oath to protect and serve their communities, police officers are held to an elevated standard of professional conduct,” Manhattan District Attorney Cyrus Vance Jr. said in a statement. “Any departure from that standard is not only unacceptable, but may be criminal.”

Stroud was held in lieu of $500,000 bail on Tuesday and pleaded not guilty, according to the DA’s office. She faces a minimum of eight years in prison if convicted of the top charge.

An attorney for Stroud did not immediately respond to a request for comment.