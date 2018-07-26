An off-duty NYPD officer rescued a woman form a burning car in upstate New York early Wednesday, police said.

Officer James Talbert, of the 44th Precinct, was driving north on the Taconic State Parkway, near the Shrub Oak exits, just after midnight on Wednesday when he saw a Toyota roll over and catch on fire.

The officer pulled over and got out to help the driver, a 59-year-old woman, who was trapped inside the car. He shattered the car’s sunroof and was able to pull her to safety, an NYPD spokeswoman said.

The woman had multiple lacerations on her legs, and Talbert administered aid to her before EMS arrived to take her to a local hospital.

“Our cops’ dedication to helping others never ceases to amaze me,” Chief of Department Terence Monahan wrote on Twitter about the officer.

Talbert was also taken to a local hospital and treated for lacerations.

No other cars were involved in the accident.